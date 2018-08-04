

CTV Regina





A 21-year-old Winnipeg man was taken to hospital early on Saturday morning with serious but non-life threatening injuries following a disturbance early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police were called to a convenience store in the 3300 block of 33rd Street in Saskatoon just before 3 a.m. When they arrived on scene they say that they found the man suffering from a severe head injury.

Investigators believe that the man was injured in an altercation of some kind in the 900 block of Northumberland Avenue. Police say they have spoken to several witnesses but no arrests have been made. They are continuing to investigate the incident.