A local non-profit is looking to reduce the number of birds getting injured or killed when they fly into windows.

Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation says more than 25 million birds in Canada are killed by windows each year.

With fall migration almost upon us, the group said it is worried for the northern birds that will soon be heading south.

Glass is especially inviting for birds because it is invisible and often serves as a reflection of sky or trees, founder Jan Shadick said.

“In the fall, you have lots of young and naïve birds that are coming out of the boreal forest, which is where they have nested and raised their young. So, these young little birds are coming south and they know nothing about windows.”

Of the nearly 1,000 birds that Shadick takes in each year, 10 per cent of them are from window strikes, she said.

Birds in Real Danger Saskatoon (B.I.R.D.S.) is a program involving LSWR, Saskatoon Nature Society, Wild Birds Unlimited, and the SK Light Pollution Abatement Committee.

Shadick said the group hopes to collect enough data to determine where birds are hitting, what they are hitting, and whether they live, die or need rehab.

In the meantime, people can try a few ways to prevent birds from hitting their windows: