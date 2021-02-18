SASKATOON -- One last day of unseasonable cold is expected before things shift on Friday.

Morning wind chills push into the mid minus-thirties again this morning, as a ridge of high pressure sits over Saskatchewan.

Tonight will be another brisk one before a changing of the guard tomorrow and the reintroduction of warm air to our region.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: -16

Evening: -18

Friday – Partly Sunny.

Morning Low: -23

Afternoon High: -6

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

· Morning Low: -11

· Afternoon High: -3