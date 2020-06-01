SASKATOON -- West winds are wreaking havoc on central Saskatchewan this morning, and they’ll continue to blow ferociously into the afternoon.

As far as the mercury is concerned, it’ll be a pleasant day, so that’s a positive.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind

High: 24 C

Evening: 23 C

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 10 C

Afternoon High: 23 C

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 12 C

Afternoon High: 18 C