Wind warnings in effect as gusts reach 100 km/h: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Monday, June 1, 2020 6:46AM CST
SASKATOON -- West winds are wreaking havoc on central Saskatchewan this morning, and they’ll continue to blow ferociously into the afternoon.
As far as the mercury is concerned, it’ll be a pleasant day, so that’s a positive.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind
High: 24 C
Evening: 23 C
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 10 C
Afternoon High: 23 C
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 12 C
Afternoon High: 18 C