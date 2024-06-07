'Wind is a concern when you've had 60 km/h': Strong gusts cause headaches for Sask. golfers

Saskatchewan has experienced a notably windy start to June, with strong gusts continuing to blow through the province following storm systems that moved in earlier this week.

The primary cause of these strong winds is the difference in temperature and pressure.

"A pressure difference, and of course the low-pressure systems that we get," Terri Lang from Environment Canada explained.

"The weak ones we don't get a lot of winds with them, but the deep ones that have a temperature difference between the north and the south like the one we have now really can generate a lot of winds."

Down at Silverwood Golf Course, patrons aren't expecting to break any personal records in this weather. Despite the challenging conditions, golfers are making the best of it.

"It's pretty windy, but I'm happy to be outside," one golfer said.

"It's getting a little ridiculous out here, just hoping the ball doesn't get caught up too long," Another golfer said.

For roofers, the wind presents an occupational hazard that could potentially halt their work. However, some crews like are taking precautions and continuing their tasks.

"Yeah, when you're working on a roof, shingles are flapping everywhere; it's pretty tough to install it. For homeowners, wind is a concern when you've had 60 km/h for however long it's been now," Mitch Stevens from SW Roofing said.

The windy conditions also present business opportunities for the roofing companies.

"We've had quite a few calls. Whenever there's high winds, we tend to receive calls from people who've had shingles blown off, usually, it's one or two. Sometimes, in the worst case, a whole patch of shingles blown off. We have been receiving a lot of phone calls," Stevens added.

The current windy conditions are expected to ease up overnight as a colder system moves into the region over the weekend.