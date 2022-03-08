Wind, ice make for treacherous travel Sask. highways

Matryx Rabanal and her family drove from Swift Current to Saskatoon on Monday because of a doctor’s appointment on Tuesday morning.

“When we got to Elrose, between Elrose and Rosetown that's when the wind was really terrible,” she said. “And then the road condition was like very, very icy, so halfway we were like 'Do we want just want to go back?'”

“The cars that we passed by like in the ditch, we almost hit the ditch actually by Delisle because it's really icy, it's like black ice on the road. We’re thankful that we got off of the highway at around six or seven last night.”

Now those treacherous highway conditions have left her and her family stranded in Saskatoon, forced to stay in a hotel.

“Every hour I’m checking the road conditions and stuff but it says travel not recommended,” she said.

“It's very, very icy and so you can hardly see the road. It’s scary.”

Ministry of Highways spokesperson Steve Shaheen says the last 24 hours have been “extremely challenging” for crews.

“We often say that wind is a major factor in the severity of snow and ice conditions, and ground drifting is one of those challenging aspects because it really prevents them from getting the salt and de-icing chemical that is required,” he said.

“When there's strong ground drifts or heavy snow, this will cause that snow to stick and crust the road, so that can form into more ice and heavy ruts.”

RCMP Staff Sgt. Chad McLeod said packed ice on highways north of Prince Albert was making things “extremely slippery”, with several complaints of vehicles going into the ditch.

“There was just a call here just recently over the radio from Rosthern area where somebody was trying to get to one of the communities and they were on a less-travelled road and they are stuck right now calling for help,” he told CTV News Tuesday morning.

“Police are trying to make their way there now to help them, but there's been various calls for assistance throughout our region this morning.”

Saskatchewan RCMP say between 9 a.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday, they received 57 weather related calls for service across the province.

McLeod says if someone gets stuck in their vehicle, they should stay in it.

“Pack warm clothes, pack some snacks, some water, stay hydrated, and don't make the mistake of trying to walk away from your vehicle because if you are in trouble and it's taking a long time for people to get there to help you, it could take hours,” he said.

“Run it so that you can stay warm but don't run out of gas, and one of the other things you want to make sure is that you can keep your tailpipe clear so that your exhaust isn't coming back into the vehicle because carbon monoxide is still a concern.”

Shaheen says this winter has been particularly bad for highway travel.

“We've had more than 1,900 closures this winter season, and that compares to about 384 last year,” he said.

Shaheen says since conditions in Saskatchewan can change so rapidly, it’s important to slow down and plan ahead.

“We always suggest to people before they're travelling to check out the winter forecast, as well as the highway hotline and check back often for those updates,” he said.

Shaheen also stressed the importance of safe driving around highway crews.

“We ask that drivers slow to 60 when passing snowplows that are pulled over with their lights engaged,” he said.

“Snowplows travel slower than normal highway speeds when performing their winter maintenance so they will pull over every 10 kilometres or so and allow people to pass safely and only pass when you see it's safe to pass.”