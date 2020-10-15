SASKATOON -- Unseasonable cold continues to dominate our region today, and it isn’t going anywhere as the weekend looms.

Bitter overnight temperatures persist for the foreseeable future, with highs just barely above freezing by Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind

High: 4

Evening: 2

Friday –Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday – Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0