Wind gusts approach 70 km/h late Thursday morning: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 5:48AM CST
SASKATOON -- Unseasonable cold continues to dominate our region today, and it isn’t going anywhere as the weekend looms.
Bitter overnight temperatures persist for the foreseeable future, with highs just barely above freezing by Saturday and Sunday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy / Wind
High: 4
Evening: 2
Friday –Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 3
Saturday – Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 0