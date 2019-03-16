

CTV Saskatoon





Wilkie, Saskatchewan has been named as one of the finalists for Kraft Hockeyville 2019.

The annual competition gives Canadian communities a chance to upgrade their hockey arenas. The grand prize winner will have an opportunity to host an NHL game and get $250,000 to upgrade their arena, along with the title of Kraft Hockeyville 2019.

The Wilkie Saskcan Community Centre experienced a fire in the fall of 2015, and although it was back to operating fully by 2016 it is still in need of some upgrades.

Along with Wilkie, Rich Valley, Alberta, Saint-Polycarpe, Quebec and Renous, New Brunswick are the other three finalists.

Each finalist will receive $10,000 in new hockey equipment for minor hockey programs in the community.

Voting for Kraft Hockeyville opens up online at krafthockeyville.ca at 12:00 p.m. ET, on March 29th.