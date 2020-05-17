Residents of the RM of Torch River should be ready to evacuate from their homes, according to a Saskatchewan Emergency Alert.

The advisory alert update was issued Sunday morning, advising people to “be ready to take action should an evacuation be required … due to a wildfire that has serious potential to cause emergency situations.”

According to the SaskAlert, the wildfire is currently buring along the southwest edge of the RM – from Range Road 2185 West to Range Road 2220.

Heavy smoke is being reported in the communities of Smeaton, Snowden and Shipman.

The wildfire began in the Fort à la Corne provincial forest, east of Prince Albert, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

The SPSA says firefighters, helicopters and air tankers are working on putting out the flames.

James Smith Cree Nation has evacuated a small number of community members for precautionary reasons.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.