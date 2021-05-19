SASKATOON -- A power outage caused by a massive wildfire north of Prince Albert is the latest in a series of events that has prompted a state of emergency declaration in Stanley Mission.

The declaration comes as 90 households are in isolation due to COVID-19, according to a public notice issued by the Lac La Ronge Indian Band.

The band's notice cites a “severe water availability issue" and says the sewer system is backed up, amidst a switchover to a new water treatment plant.

The notices also mentions “prolonged power outages” in the community

Homes north of Prince Albert, up to the La Ronge area, have lost power due to the wildfire, according to SaskPower.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency estimates the fire has exceeded 3,700 hectares.

More than 2,000 people live in Stanley Mission.