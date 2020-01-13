SASKATOON -- The wife of a Saskatoon man killed in a highway crash is fundraising to cover her husband’s funeral costs.

Usiel Kanguatjivi was one of four people killed in Friday’s crash in Taber, Alta. – about 50 kilometers east of Lethbridge.

The 31-year-old was driving a pickup truck that collided head-on with a passenger van, carrying a construction crew that was working on a project nearby.

Three people in the van, including the driver, died. The six other passengers were taken to hospital.

Kanguatjivi’s wife started a GoFundMe page on Sunday, aiming to raise $26,000 to cover her husband’s funeral costs.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.