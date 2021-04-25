Advertisement
Widespread power outage caused by transmission pole on fire: SaskPower
Published Sunday, April 25, 2021 12:25PM CST Last Updated Sunday, April 25, 2021 12:48PM CST
SASKATOON -- A transmission pole that caught fire has caused a power outage in communities north and east of Saskatoon.
According to SaskPower, affected communities include Annaheim, Bruno, Drake, Humboldt, Jansen, Lake Lenore, Lanigan, Meacham, Middle Lake, Prud'Homme, Gregor, Alvena, Cudworth, Domremy, Duck Lake, Hague, Hepburn, Laird, Prince Albert, Rosthern, St Benedict, Wakaw, Waldheim, Archerwill, Kelvington, Lintlaw, Margo, Rose Valley and Wadena.
Crews estimate that power will be restored around 9 p.m.
More to come…