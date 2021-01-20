SASKATOON -- A fast moving low pressure system is once again the culprit, as gusts in Saskatoon are expected to reach 90 km/h.

Temperatures remain well above seasonal, almost to a fault, as road conditions are slick – not ideal when coupled with the winds.

Tonight winds relent, and colder air arrives.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Snow Showers / Wind

High: 0

Evening: -2

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -12

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -13