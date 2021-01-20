Advertisement
Wicked winds whip across the Yellowhead corridor: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 6:27AM CST
SASKATOON -- A fast moving low pressure system is once again the culprit, as gusts in Saskatoon are expected to reach 90 km/h.
Temperatures remain well above seasonal, almost to a fault, as road conditions are slick – not ideal when coupled with the winds.
Tonight winds relent, and colder air arrives.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Snow Showers / Wind
High: 0
Evening: -2
Thursday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -14
Afternoon High: -12
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -19
Afternoon High: -13