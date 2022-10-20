Why you should get ready for second-hand gifts this Christmas

As prices continue to rise, many have been thinking about curbing their Christmas spending, according to one survey.

“There will be an increase in the circular economy behavior amongst Canadians,” general manager of Rakuten, Jennifer LaForge told CTV News.

A study done by Ignite Labs and Rakuten, a Canadian deal-finding website, found that 44 per cent expected to give a homemade gift while 38 per cent would scout for second-hand items to use as gifts. Thirty-two per cent indicated they would be re-gifting at least one thing this year.

It’s the generation between 18 and 24-years-old that are the least hesitant about re-gifting, according to the survey.

“It seems you would find some of that social shame still exists with a boomer demographic,” LaForge said. “But I think with the younger Gen Z, rejecting it falls in line with that circular economy. Rather than throwing it away or giving it to a Value Village, to re gift it to someone is considered smart, savvy and beneficial to the environment. So I think we'll see that type of behavior growing in the coming years and 15 years from now, it may be, you know, a portion of people's holiday plans.”

Overall, 82 per cent of Canadians surveyed have indicated that economic factors will affect holiday spending this year, LaForge said. That number drops to 81 per cent in the prairie provinces, with 64 per cent indicating inflation was the main concern for holiday shopping.

Survey participants from the prairies said they expected to spend about $586 on gifts for Christmas.

Over 80 per cent of prairie respondents said they would be shopping at sales or searching for deals, something LaFarge said could be easy to find.

“What we're really seeing across many retailers is a ton of inventory that has been lost over at a lot of retailers from a lot of the supply and distribution challenges throughout the pandemic. So throughout October, you'll likely see a lot of discounting on that remaining inventory, as retailers are trying to clear it out for new holiday items to come in. And then looking at the November so called Black Friday timeframe. You'll still have the great deals and offers that I do encourage for the deepest savings for people to get up there and start shopping.”

Seventy-four per cent of those from the prairies said they would be using loyalty program rewards for their holiday gift shopping.