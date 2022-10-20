Why you should get ready for second-hand gifts this Christmas

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

  • Saanich murder suspect charged, victim identified

    A woman who was killed in Saanich, B.C., on Wednesday has been identified and a suspect has been charged with murder. Court documents show Christopher Cathcart, born in 1986, who is also known as Christian Bird, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Stephanie Elk.

    Saanich police are pictured at a home on Bethune Avenue on Oct. 19, 2022. (CTV News)

  • Victoria ranked 7th 'rattiest city' in Canada, 4th in B.C.

    Pest control company Orkin Canada has put together its annual list of the top "rattiest cites" in Canada, and B.C.'s capital is high up on the list. Victoria was ranked the seventh rattiest city in the country, and the fourth rattiest city in B.C. this year.

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London