SASKATOON -- While being in isolation for weeks has resulted in a variety of coping strategies for people, it looks like some are adding a pet to their home to help lift spirits.

The Saskatoon SPCA says it has seen a record number of adoptions in the past few weeks.

SPCA communications coordinator Jasmine Hanson has been with the organization for three years and says, she’s never seen so many animals go out the door in this short a timeframe, 157 animals adopted since March 9.

“Owning a pet and having an animal in your life can have amazing effects on your mental health and many people are finding comfort in having animals especially when they are having to self-isolate. We’re here for people who are wanting to adopt an animal during this difficult time. ”

However, Hanson stresses that the SPCA is screening potential adoptive pet parents to ensure that they are ready and able to care for the pet long term and not just during the pandemic.

The Goodwin-Torstensen family decided to invite a dog into their home a few weeks ago when staying at home was first widely suggested by health officials.

“We thought it would be a good time with everyone cooped up in the house. It gives us time to create special bonds with the puppy and it’s an uncertain time in the world and we were looking for a little joy to bring into the household,” Colin Goodwin told CTV News.

The family was thinking of possibly getting a dog in the summer but Sondra Torstensen says that plan was expedited, thanks to COVID-19.

“The kids need it now. I think it’s good for the kids in many ways during this isolation.”

Isaac Goodwin, 19, says, he and his two sisters started talking about getting a dog since physical distancing started.

“We decided this would be the best time because we’re all around the house and we have to keep a watch on her at all times and it makes it a lot easier,” Issac said.

The parents say, the three siblings are working as a team and Isaac agrees.

“It probably has brought us closer together because we’re not locked in our rooms all the time and we’re all hanging out around the dog.”