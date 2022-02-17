Why Saskatoon Uber passengers may be the nicest in Canada

Saskatoon Uber riders are the best-reviewed in Canada.

According to the rideshare giant, Saskatoon passengers give the highest average rider rating.

Western Canada is well represented in the top five.

Red Deer, Alta. came in second place and Abbotsford, B.C. is number three.

Brantford, Ont. and Lethbridge, Alta. rounded out the top five at fourth and fifth place respectively.

Ottawa scored the lowest rating in Canada, followed by Toronto and Montreal.