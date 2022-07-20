Why Saskatoon could lose its 'only way' of monitoring COVID-19

The future of wastewater surveillance in Saskatoon is "tenuous at best," its principal researcher says.

John Giesy, who leads the efforts at the University of Saskatchewan to detect fragments of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, North Battleford and five First Nations, is retiring in September and will be teaching at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

He told CTV News he plans to continue leading the wastewater management program for the duration of the current funding cycle through March 2023 — but there is no plan to replace him.

He also said work permits for his associates who have been doing the daily lab work have run out and while he has identified people whom he could train to continue the project he has not been able to secure work visas for them to come to Canada.

Giesy said the program is "the only way we can monitor" what happens with COVID-19.

"What I've told the province is, we're good at developing things and training people. But if it's going to be a longer-term monitoring program, it shouldn't be at the university. It should be through a government agency or private enterprise. And we're willing to transfer that technology to whoever wants to run it."

Levels of SARS-CoV-2 detected in wastewater help provide population-level estimates of the rate of infection in a city. They are also a leading indicator of impending surges in a number of active cases by 7 to 10 days.