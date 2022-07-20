Why Saskatoon could lose its 'only way' of monitoring COVID-19
Why Saskatoon could lose its 'only way' of monitoring COVID-19
The future of wastewater surveillance in Saskatoon is "tenuous at best," its principal researcher says.
John Giesy, who leads the efforts at the University of Saskatchewan to detect fragments of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, North Battleford and five First Nations, is retiring in September and will be teaching at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
He told CTV News he plans to continue leading the wastewater management program for the duration of the current funding cycle through March 2023 — but there is no plan to replace him.
He also said work permits for his associates who have been doing the daily lab work have run out and while he has identified people whom he could train to continue the project he has not been able to secure work visas for them to come to Canada.
Giesy said the program is "the only way we can monitor" what happens with COVID-19.
"What I've told the province is, we're good at developing things and training people. But if it's going to be a longer-term monitoring program, it shouldn't be at the university. It should be through a government agency or private enterprise. And we're willing to transfer that technology to whoever wants to run it."
Levels of SARS-CoV-2 detected in wastewater help provide population-level estimates of the rate of infection in a city. They are also a leading indicator of impending surges in a number of active cases by 7 to 10 days.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hockey Canada to launch review, stop using registration fees to settle sexual assault claims
Hockey Canada says it will no longer use money from registration fees, which it sets aside in its National Equity Fund, to settle sexual assault claims.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
As Canadians continue to feel the squeeze from an increased cost of living, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
MP Kevin Vuong fined for failing to report sex assault charge to Naval Reserve
Kevin Vuong, a Toronto member of Parliament and naval reservist, has been fined $500 for failing to tell the Royal Canadian Navy about a 2019 sexual assault charge.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
Regina
-
Roughriders report 6 more players positive for COVID-19
According to a release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, an additional six players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday.
-
Crown recommends 18-month sentence for Travis Patron guilty of two assaults
The Crown has submitted its sentencing recommendations for Travis Patron’s assault case.
-
Summer regrets: SGI reports over 400 impaired driving charges and suspensions in June
SGI reminds the public that “getting caught driving impaired is a quick way to spoil your summer,” as the crown corporation reported that 482 drivers faced charges or licence suspensions in June.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba residential school survivor plans to be in court 'every step of the way' in sexual abuse case against retired priest
A Manitoba woman travelled three hours hoping to hear and see the retired priest charged with sexually abusing her at a residential school in the late 1960s appear in a small town courtroom.
-
Manitoba to start booking appointments for kids COVID-19 vaccine beginning July 25
The Manitoba government is expanding the COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of six months old and four years.
-
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Manitoba
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
-
Calgary police vehicle catches fire, extinguished by CFD
Calgary firefighters put out a blaze that engulfed a police vehicle in the city's northeast on Wednesday.
-
Low demand for booster as Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands
Albertans aged 18 and older can officially book a fourth shot to protect against the COVID-19 virus, but demand for the mRNA vaccine has been low according to local pharmacists.
Edmonton
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21 southeast of Edmonton
A crash on Highway 21 between Township Roads 470 and 474 northwest of Camrose Wednesday morning was fatal, RCMP say.
-
Alberta UCP confirms 3 candidates in leadership race as clock ticks down on deadline
Alberta’s United Conservative Party has confirmed three candidates for its leadership race as the clock ticks down on the deadline for applications.
-
'Pinch me, I’m dreaming': Edmonton couple's LEGO love story leads to jobs at toy company's headquarters
An Edmonton couple spent their first date building LEGO together. Now they're married and working as designers at the toy company's Denmark headquarters.
Toronto
-
Nickel-sized hail, wild winds could hit Toronto as potential 'damaging' storm approaches
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto, which could lead the city to see nickel-sized hail and 100 km/h winds this afternoon.
-
96-year-old 'sweating to death' in Toronto long-term care room with no air conditioning, daughter says
The daughter of a 96-year-old woman says her mother is “sweating to death” in her long-term care home room in Toronto, which has had no air conditioning this week.
-
Ontario company hiring work-from-home 'chief candy officer' with $100K salary
An Ontario candy company is looking to hire a remote ‘chief candy officer’ and the position could come with a six-figure salary.
Ottawa
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
-
Nurse waits hours at Ottawa hospital for appendix surgery
Rylan Haas, a nurse in Saskatoon who fell ill while on vacation, says he was faced with a painful wait at an emergency room in Ottawa.
-
ArriveCan app glitch tells vaccinated eastern Ontario travellers to quarantine
The federal government says that it has identified an issue with the ArriveCan app that has instructed users to quarantine even if it is not necessary, and are working to fix it.
Vancouver
-
Hells Angels investigation leads to charges against members of 'support club' called Throttle Lockers: B.C. gang unit
A years-long investigation into an alleged "support club" for a British Columbia chapter of the Hells Angels resulted in several drug-related charges, police say.
-
Child seriously injured in Vancouver collision, police say
Police in Vancouver are on the scene of a collision that they say has left a child seriously injured.
-
Some parts of B.C. could see temperatures in the high 30s by next week: forecasters
The Public Safety Ministry says another hot spell is moving into British Columbia and it advises residents to have a heat plan ready as temperatures climb this weekend.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Two school buses collide north of Montreal with nearly 90 children on board
A crash involving two school buses carrying 90 children and camp counsellors occurred on Highway 15 in the suburb of Boisbriand on Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Kayakers save drowning man near Sidney, B.C.
The RCMP are crediting two kayakers with saving a man from drowning near Sidney, B.C., on Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. residents urged to prepare as hot, dry weather approaches: ministry
The Public Safety Ministry says another hot spell is moving into British Columbia and it advises residents to have a heat plan ready as temperatures climb this weekend.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation makes liquid 'gold' syrup from unique bigleaf maple trees
Hupačasath First Nation on Vancouver Island's west coast is creating a unique flavour of maple syrup using sap from bigleaf maple trees.
Atlantic
-
Witness who spoke out after Fredericton ER death receives outpouring of support
A Fredericton man who spoke out after seeing a patient die while waiting for treatment at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital’s emergency department says the response has been overwhelming.
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Ex-Mountie sticks by story denying responding to 2013 domestic attack by mass killer
A former Mountie is standing by his account that challenges testimony the RCMP failed to respond to a domestic violence call in 2013 involving the Nova Scotia mass shooter.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Things to consider when getting married or living together at a later stage in life
While it is common for people to find love after divorce, separation or being widowed, there can be a lot of things to consider when it comes to protecting what you are bringing into a relationship when partnering with someone later in life, Anne-Marie Mediwake said on CTV Your Morning on Tuesday.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
London
-
Tornado watch in effect for much of the region
Environment Canada has issued a Tornado watch for several regions in southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex.
-
Police investigation closes Thames Street area after body found
London police are currently on scene after a body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon in the Thames River.
-
Mom and six kids take cover as storm rips through their farm
It was a close call for a family in Lambton County as violent weather tore through their farm east of Wyoming, Ont. on Tuesday evening.