SASKATOON -- Taking a cab in saskatoon could be more expensive in the coming months.

The city's transportation committee unanimously passed a recommendation to increase fees.

Stakeholders in the taxi industry are asking that fares increase through two avenues: reducing the distance covered by the minimum base fee and increasing the distance rate by two cents.

It means the average cost of a 5-kilometre trip would see a 7.8 per cent increase from $13.25 to $14.28.

City administration says the potential hike comes as licensing fees, maintenance and insurance costs are increasing for taxi operators.

The city says the fare-increase is in-line with other Canadian cities.