SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Hospital Home Lottery had its first weekend of walkthroughs, with many checking out all the details of the $1.8 million home – including the books.

There’s about 300 books in bedrooms and on coffee tables at the Greenbryre house, according to Atmosphere Interior Design.

“It really takes the house to that ‘lived-in’ feel. It’s not just a show home, it actually looks like you could live here,” Curtis Elmy, owner and interior designer of Atmosphere, told CTV News.

Contrary to the popular phrase, Elmy judges a book by its cover. He said he carefully picks the books based on the covers that fit the room.

For example, in the home’s basement, a room designed for entertaining, there are books about Elton John on the table.

“We look at the covers mostly. It’s not really about the content of the book,” Elmy said, laughing.

‘It’s raising children we don’t know’: Interior designer

He and other designers usually spend a few hours in a bookstore, and leave with boxes filled.

In the kids’ room designed for a girl, there are books with pink covers to match the chair and curtains.

In the boy’s room, Toronto Maple Leafs books lie on the desk.

“We try to imagine these kids … so that boy’s bedroom upstairs, we thought, that’s going to be a young boy that loves hockey. It’s interesting that maybe these are elements that are going to shape these kids’ lives,” Elmy said.

“It’s a lot of pressure, it’s not just designing a house, it’s raising children we don’t know.”

The winner of the home lottery gets the house and all the decor – including the books.

Tickets are $100.