SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 has forced the Western Hockey League to target December 4, 2020 as the start date of the regular season, but there are no guarantees the league will begin play when that date rolls around.

“For the WHL season to begin by the target date of December 4, 2020 necessary approvals from all six jurisdictions in WHL territory are required,” Ron Robison, the WHL Commissioner, said in a statement to CTV News.

“A key component of this is to obtain permission from local health authorities to have fans in attendance at WHL games. The WHL is a spectator-driven league with over 80 percent of our revenue generated through ticket sales.”

Les Lazaruk, the voice of the Saskatoon Blades says when the regular season begins, he expects teams will only play within their divisions.

"I don't think you're going to see inter-conference play,” he said. “I don't think you're going to see the Blades cross the mountains and make their B.C. road trip this season. But I think you might see, eventually, 'Okay, we can maybe make a weekend swing to Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary', that sort of a thing."

Lazaruk says, if WHL play resumes, he’s looking forward to seeing the continued development of the Blades’ leading scorer, Tristen Robins, who netted 45 points in his final 26 games.

"Now I'm hearing that so many teams, there’s teams in the National Hockey League that liked Tristen Robins so much and saw what his progression was like and what he could be, that he could be a late first round pick in the NHL draft,” he said.

The NHL entry draft will take place virtually on October 6 and 7.