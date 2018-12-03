

CTV Saskatoon





Bryden Whitstone may have died by suicide by cop, a coroner’s inquest heard Monday.

The revelation came from a Regina Police Service officer who led the external investigation into the death of Whitseone, who was fatally shot by RCMP in October 2017 after a short police chase in North Battleford.

The officer told the inquest that the passenger with the Whitstone at the time said she believed it was suicide by cop. She said Whitsone didn’t have a weapon but pretended he did, and had mentioned earlier in the day that he wanted to die.

The officer said her account corroborated the reports of the RCMP officers involved, which is why the Crown decided to not lay charges in the incident.

The six-person jury also heard from the investigator who led the RCMP investigation into the incident.

He testified it began when a call came into RCMP that someone on foot had been shot at from someone in a vehicle.

RCMP saw a vehicle matching the description and after attempting to stop it a short police chase ensued.

The pursuit ended with two police vehicles being rammed at the intersection of 15th Avenue and 105th Street.

Jurors heard how police asked Whitstone to exit the vehicle but he did not comply. Officers then smashed the front side windows and saw him reach for something in his pocket, which they thought was a gun, the RCMP investigator said.

They shot him twice in the upper body, he said.

No weapons were found in the vehicle, which was stolen, though ammunition was found in Whitstone’s stomach and traces of methamphetamine found in his system.

Eighteen witnesses are expected to testify. The jury is to determine the circumstances of Whitstone’s death and come up with recommendations to avoid similar situations.