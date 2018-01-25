

CTV Saskatoon





A package holding white powder prompted a heavy emergency response Thursday morning at the Canada Post facility on Saskatoon’s Avenue H South.

Police responded alongside fire crews and members of both a hazardous materials team and a decontamination unit. A portion of Avenue H, between 21st Street and 22nd Street, was briefly shut down to traffic.

The substance, which was tested, turned out to be a non-hazardous powder — named 1-chloro-3-pentanone — used in manufacturing cosmetics, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

“Very little product escaped from the package,” the department, which was called to the scene shortly before 10 a.m., wrote in a press release sent prior to the powder being tested.

One employee was examined on scene by medical staff.