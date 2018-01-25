White-powder package prompts emergency response at Canada Post
Saskatoon police and fire crews respond to a suspicious package report at Canada Post on Avenue H South on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (Moses Woldu/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 10:43AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 1:48PM CST
A package holding white powder prompted a heavy emergency response Thursday morning at the Canada Post facility on Saskatoon’s Avenue H South.
Police responded alongside fire crews and members of both a hazardous materials team and a decontamination unit. A portion of Avenue H, between 21st Street and 22nd Street, was briefly shut down to traffic.
The substance, which was tested, turned out to be a non-hazardous powder — named 1-chloro-3-pentanone — used in manufacturing cosmetics, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.
“Very little product escaped from the package,” the department, which was called to the scene shortly before 10 a.m., wrote in a press release sent prior to the powder being tested.
One employee was examined on scene by medical staff.
More Stories
- Independent Saskatoon school votes to shut down without provincial funding
- Canadian arm of U.K. construction giant Carillion files for creditor protection
- Saskatchewan Party looks to move forward with leadership vote
- Sending love: Artist behind Saskatoon’s vintage red mailboxes talks inspiration
- White-powder package prompts emergency response at Canada Post
- Patrick Brown denies sexual misconduct allegations from two women, resigns as Ontario PC leader 18
- Lawsuit alleges negligence led to fatal Fond du Lac plane crash 2
- Husband’s smooth moves at Saskatoon airport greet wife arriving to Canada for first time 3