SASKATOON -- The White Buffalo Youth Lodge in Saskatoon opened its Miskasowin Emergency Shelter on Friday.

Miskasowin is a Cree word meaning “finding yourself” or “to find one’s true self.”

The shelter offers youth between the ages of 16 and 25 a place to stay with beds, lockers and personal care packages containing personal hygiene products.

Executive director Jolon Lafond said the shelter is an initial step in providing support and services for youth.

White Buffalo is urging people in need or those who know of someone in need of a shelter to reach out or drop in.

The Youth Emergency Shelter is open between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. and has 20 beds available.