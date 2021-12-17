Where to get 5 free COVID-19 rapid tests in Saskatoon

Saskatoon -

In addition to an expansion in COVID-19 vaccine booster dose eligibility, the Saskatchewan government is recommending rapid tests as another line of defence against the emerging Omicron coronavirus variant.

"We would urge you to go out and pick up a rapid testing kit and have it in your home," Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday when announcing the booster dose expanison.

"Use that test, have it at home, have it available and most certainly use it," Moe said.

Bundles of five tests are being provided for free at a number of locations in Saskatoon.

The province offers guidance for using the rapid tests, which are seen as an initial screening tool and not as a replacement for the PCR testing offered through the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Here are locations where the free rapid test bundles can be found in Saskatoon:

While Moe said eight million test kits have been distributed throughout the province on Thursday, supplies at individual locations are limited.

The most up-to-date information on availability and locations where the bundles are being offered can be found on the province's website.

