SASKATOON -- A landlord whose property was the scene of a homicide last weekend says few options are available to deal with problematic tenants and guests engaged in criminal activity.

“There is no solution other than working with the tenants slowly,” said Sid Choudhury, who owns a few rental properties including a duplex in the 100 Block of Avenue K South, where an 18-year-old man was shot and killed on July 12.

He said the neither the victim nor the three people facing murder charges live at his property. Police said the weekend homicide was the result of a clash between two street gangs.

“We are helpless, all landlords on the west side, on southern properties, we are helpless because we cannot stop this.”

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it has fielded concerns from landlords over problematic tenants, however police only get involved if criminal activity is present.

Staff Sgt. Maj. Grant Obst said the police service is aware criminals and members of street gangs to tend to congregate together in homes and apartments, but police don’t act simply on where people stay.

“I can see where that is a concern for a landlord or a neighbour and of course it’s a concern for us too. It’s the criminality that surrounds that, that we try to focus on,” Obst said.

“Are there drugs being trafficked, are there firearms being trafficked, is there other criminal activity going on there?”

Choudhury said he’s been working with SCAN (Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods) to help him deal with problematic tenants whom he suspects are engaging in criminal activity.

SCAN is a provincial program run through the Ministry of Justice. According to provincial government website, the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act is intended to empower residents to take back their neighbourhoods by reporting problems, residences or businesses that are habitually used for illegal activities.

These activities could include drugs, prostitution, gang or criminal activities, child sexual abuse or the unlawful sale and consumption of alcohol, according to the province.

The SPS said it works in cooperation with SCAN to address community safety concerns and in some cases, a police response is the most appropriate measure.

In other cases, where a long-term or concentrated investigation is required, SCAN may be better bale to investigate and address the issues, police said in a statement.

Cameron Choquette with the Saskatchewan Landlords Association (SKLA) said SCAN is often used by landlords in Saskatoon, but landlords have experienced delays in service due to the number of calls and/or complaints they are receiving.

In a statement the SKLA said it would like to see increased resources for SCAN so landlords and property managers can depend on SCAN for support in managing crime and keeping our neighbourhoods safe.