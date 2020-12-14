SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon cannot enforce laws or issue public health orders that fall under provincial or federal legislation, according to a report heading to city councillors and the mayor.

During a Nov. 23 committee meeting, city councillors requested a report outlining how much latitude the city has in putting its own measures in place.

"Quite frankly, there's a lot of people that ... want the city and are hoping that the city can do more," Coun. Bev Dubois, who initiated the motion, said at the time.

City hall, similar to other businesses, can only enforce rules like mandatory face coverings at city-owned buildings, according to the report. But the city cannot establish city-wide public health orders, only the province can.

Canada's constitution outlines that provinces are responsible for health care and have the power to enforce public health orders, according to the report.

"The Constitution only creates two levels of government: federal and provincial. Municipalities have no independent status," the report says.

While the province has provided cities with the ability to pass bylaws to address the health, safety and welfare of residents, the city does not have the necessary expert medical advice to make informed decisions about the actions needed to deal with a public health emergency such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the report states.

“Thus, we must comply with any public health order with respect to city operations. This direction could include orders with respect to city-owned facilities such as leisure centres and skating rinks or how services and activities are to be provided by the city. However, it also could include direction with respect to what workplace protocols are required to be put in place by employers,” the report explains.

Earlier this year, city hall made masks mandatory for all Saskatoon Transit users, as well as mandatory face-coverings at all indoor city facilities including leisure centres.

“The city continues to monitor our services and facilities to ensure our services are provided safely. If required, additional measures can be implemented. The administration will bring any proposed changes that impact the public to city council prior to implementation, unless the administration is enacting a strict order from the province.”

In May, Regina declared a state of emergency locally — a move that was quickly quashed by the province.