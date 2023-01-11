When a minute lasts forever: Sask. mom still mourning son slain by gang

-This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers

Brett Ledoux was killed just before his 25th birthday.

He Was a member of the Terror Squad gang in Prince Albert, in trouble for kissing a fellow member’s girlfriend — a dirty mack.

According to the rules that meant a one-minute beating.

The night of his death, he stopped in to see his mother Carla Pedersen and pick up his laundry.

“He said, 'Mom, I have to go get a minute, but I have a real bad feeling,'” said Pedersen.

She asked if he could take her with him. Maybe she could talk some sense into them, she said.

“‘No mum. It has nothing to do with you. I'll deal with it,’ he said. I said ‘Okay, son.’”

Days later, Pedersen got a phone call with an address.

The doors were locked and no one was home, but she managed to open a window and push the curtain away. She found her son on the floor, surrounded by a thousand flies. A cloth draped over his face concealing the gunshot wound in his head.

“His body was right there in the fetal position, and I just cried. I just wanted to hold him so bad, and I could hear my baby say, ‘I knew you’d find me, mom,’” said Pedersen.

In September 2022 Marissa Bird was convicted of manslaughter for the shooting. She told police that people were passing a gun around, turning the safety on and off and pointing it around the room.

Bird pointed the gun at Ledoux and pulled the trigger believing the safety was on, she said in the police interview.

‘GRADUATED FROM THE CORRECTIONAL TO THE PENITENTIARY’

Things started to change for Ledoux after his father died of an overdose, Pedersen says. He quit school, started drinking and getting in trouble.

Ledoux was put into foster care when Pedersen’s own substance use got out of control. She says he went from foster care to young offenders programs, then jail.

“He graduated from correctional to the penitentiary after that. And that’s where I think all the trouble started with the Terror Squad,” says Pedersen.

Not everyone who spends time in foster care and then prison will join a gang, but Indigenous gang researcher Bobby Henry says the policing and control of Indigenous bodies that stems from Canada’s colonial roots makes fertile soil for street gangs to grow.

“This whole notion of controlling Indigenous peoples, this is a continuation of colonization, of colonial control, [and] moving forward, residential schools, child welfare systems, the justice system,” said Henry, who teaches at the University of Saskatchewan.

On the prairies, people don’t tend to join gangs for a sense of belonging, says Henry. In many cases, they’re already connected to members through kinship ties.

What people do get out of the gang is money, power and respect, he says.

For Ledoux, coming out of jail with no high school education, that must have been hard to resist.

Pedersen recalls how encouraged she would be to hear him making plans for his future, and his education, while behind bars.

Out on the streets, it was harder to dream, she says.

“When you’re in jail, you have so much time to think about all the positive things that you could do. And then when it’s all said and done, you’re on the streets. And then you fall into the bad peers again. And I guess it’s the choices you have to make,” Pedersen said.

Because of the violent code within street gangs and the repeated trauma members witness, Henry says many are susceptible to addiction and depression.

“One of the most underlooked areas within all of this, within street spaces, is the idea of post-traumatic stress disorder,” he said.

Like soldiers coming back from war, Henry says some cope with drugs and alcohol. Some get hooked on the adrenaline hit of gang life.

“We have substance abuse addiction, but we have behavioural addictions. And the gang, when you get that power and respect, that is an addiction that you don’t want to get rid of,” he said.

In the court records, messages from Ledoux to another member on the night of the shooting show him pleading not to be kicked out.

“Do I get to keep my flag … It’s all I got in this world brother real talk.”

Given time, Pedersen says that her son would have found his way out of street life, just like she did.

“My son was a very good singer, dancer, he was a good drawer. He’s good at everything. He was so talented. I’m so sad that he quit school and didn’t pursue his education.”

Carla Pedersen and her daughter Sheena. Pedersen has two daughters, Sheena and Brittney, and loves spending time with her grandkids.