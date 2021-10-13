What you need to know about Prince Albert's plastic bag ban at checkout

SASKATOON -

The city’s Plastic Checkout Bag Bylaw took effect on Tuesday, making it illegal for stores to give out plastic bags to customers to carry away purchased items.

The ban was poised to take effect in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Gateway Mall marketing coordinator Donna Hordyski says most businesses were prepared to make the change.

“When they first started talking about it in August of 2020, a lot of our retailers got onboard and they started right away and got rid of their plastic bags,” Hordyski said.

Communication manager, Kiley Bear, says there are two objectives for the ban.

“Hopefully we buy some more time with the landfill which costs millions of dollars to build new cells and the second is to see less litter throughout the community,” said Bear.

Prince Albert retail businesses and food service businesses are permitted to hand out paper and reusable bags to customers. Some outlets are selling reusable plastic bags, cloth or paper bags, while others are giving out paper bags for free.

Hordyski says the mall supported the ban because it will help eliminate litter.

“Anytime that we have the ability to do a reduce, reuse, recycle program, that’s important for the environment and it helps keep the city beautiful,” said Hordyski.

Backpacks in the mall are still discouraged due to shoplifting.

POTENTIAL FINES

Fines for the individuals found guilty of dispensing plastic bags to customers start at $100 for the first offence, $200 for second offence and $500 for a third offence. Corporations found violating the plastic bag ban can be ticketed by a bylaw officer $500 for a first offence, $1000 for a second offence and up to $10,000 for a third offence.

"We have a throw-away culture. This ban is a first step in what needs to be a rethinking of what we are producing and how much we are sending to the landfill,” said Mayor Greg Dionne.

The bylaw has some exceptions for plastic bags such as using them for produce, meat, fresh flowers, dry cleaning bags, daily newspaper delivery bags and items purchased in bulk.

Harold’s Family Foods grocery store put more than six large signs to remind patrons to bring their own bags with them to the store when shopping.

The city launched a Bring Your Own Bag or "BYO Bag" campaign and handed out signs for retailers to display at their cash registers to inform consumers of the change.