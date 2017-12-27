What’s open and closed for New Year’s in Saskatoon
CTV News
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2017 2:46PM CST
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Saskatoon:
Open on New Year’s Day
- Remai Modern Art Gallery (open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
- Saskatoon Transit (operating on a holiday service)
Closed on New Year’s Day
- City Hall
- The municipal impound lot will not be releasing vehicles
- Saskatoon Public Library (all locations)
- Saskatoon Landfill
- No garbage or recycling collection (If this is your regular collection day, your cart will be collected the next Saturday)
- The Saskatoon Civic Conservatory
Closed recreation facilities closed on New Year’s Day
- Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo
- ACT Arena
- Archibald Arena
- Cosmo Arena
- Kinsman Arena (Closed Dec 21 to Jan. 2)
- Lions Arena (Closed Dec. 21 to Jan. 2)
Closed leisure centres on New Year’s Day
- Cosmo Civic Centre (Closed Dec. 31 & New Year’s Day)
- Terry Fox Track in the SaskTel Sports Centre (Closed New Year’s Day)
Open leisure centres (All fitness classes cancelled on New Year’s Day)
- Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre (open 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
- Lakewood Civic Centre (open 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
- Lawson Civic Centre (open 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
- Saskatoon Field House (open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
- Shaw Centre (open 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
