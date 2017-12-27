

CTV News





Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Saskatoon:

Open on New Year’s Day

- Remai Modern Art Gallery (open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

- Saskatoon Transit (operating on a holiday service)

Closed on New Year’s Day

- City Hall

- The municipal impound lot will not be releasing vehicles

- Saskatoon Public Library (all locations)

- Saskatoon Landfill

- No garbage or recycling collection (If this is your regular collection day, your cart will be collected the next Saturday)

- The Saskatoon Civic Conservatory

Closed recreation facilities closed on New Year’s Day

- Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo

- ACT Arena

- Archibald Arena

- Cosmo Arena

- Kinsman Arena (Closed Dec 21 to Jan. 2)

- Lions Arena (Closed Dec. 21 to Jan. 2)

Closed leisure centres on New Year’s Day

- Cosmo Civic Centre (Closed Dec. 31 & New Year’s Day)

- Terry Fox Track in the SaskTel Sports Centre (Closed New Year’s Day)

Open leisure centres (All fitness classes cancelled on New Year’s Day)

- Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre (open 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

- Lakewood Civic Centre (open 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

- Lawson Civic Centre (open 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

- Saskatoon Field House (open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)

- Shaw Centre (open 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)