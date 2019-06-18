

CTV Saskatoon





Philanthropist Robert Steane has donated $1 million toward Saskatoon’s first free-standing hospice.

Steane, a former senior vice-president and chief operating officer of Cameco, said he learned a year ago that the city had no such building. He hopes it will meet the needs of families and is a warm place for them to be.

“I’m going to feel really proud that I had a small part to play in it. I really like this project – the more and more I hear about it the more I like it.”

After he made one of his first large donations a few years ago his financial advisor told him he’d start to enjoy it, Steane said.

“You do feel good. What good is wealth if you don’t do something with it? So I’m just happy and fortunate I’m in a position to do something like that. It makes all those long years worth it.”

Bruce Acton, CEO of the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation, said in a news release that Steane’s generosity matters and will leave a lasting legacy of hospice care.

As of May the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation’s Close to Home Campaign for Hospice and End-of-Life Care had raised just over $15 million of its $20 million goal.