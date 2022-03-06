'What about Timber Bay?' Survivor wants home recognized as residential school
Yvonne Mirasty was nine years old when she was taken.
"When my mom got home from work, we were gone."
Along with her siblings, Mirasty was placed in the Timber Bay Children's Home, which the Northern Canada Evangelical Mission and later the Brethren in Christ Church ran between 1952 to 1994.
The home in the northern Saskatchewan hamlet of Timber Bay near Lac La Ronge, was used for children who attended school elsewhere. Most of them were First Nations or Métis.
Survivors have described it as a residential school for Indigenous children, even though the federal and provincial governments have not designated it as such.
"It wasn't happy memories at all. I don't remember anything good out of that place," says Mirasty, 60, a teacher in Pelican Narrows, Sask.
She says children at the Timber Bay home were treated like prisoners, forced to do hard labour, and would get punished if they didn't memorize Bible passages.
Many times, Mirasty says, she went to sleep hungry and had to take cold baths.
"I used to cry myself to sleep. I don't know if I thought my parents were dead. I used to sing all the time to put myself to sleep."
Mirasty says she was abused during the two years she spent at the home. She says a supervisor took her to his office, where he sexually assaulted her.
"He'd say, 'Kiss daddy, kiss daddy.' I can still hear him to this day."
Mirasty faced the same horrors as many other Indigenous children taken from their homes and forced into government-funded institutions, but she's not entitled to the same compensation from the Canadian government. Nor the recognition.
"They say every child matters, but what about Timber Bay? All I want is to be recognized, and hear them say these kids suffered, too."
The federal and Saskatchewan governments have not recognized the Timber Bay home as a residential school, because it doesn't fit the legal definition under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement.
It's not the only one.
Federal government data shows nearly 9,500 people asked for 1,531 institutions to be added to the agreement between 2007 and 2019.
Of those, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada have recognized seven. The courts have identified another three.
The government's website says in 2019 there were 140 eligible residential schools as part of the agreement.
The Timber Bay home received federal government funding and other services, but the courts denied its designation as a residential school.
The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal ruled that children were not placed in the home for the purpose of education and the federal government wasn't responsible for the residence and care of the children. The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an appeal of that decision.
In a statement, the office of Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said it is committed to working with survivors and families to address historical wrongs. It said there are also outstanding claims regarding Indigenous children in educational and care homes not operated by the federal government.
"Addressing historical claims related to harms committed against Indigenous children is a crucial step toward strengthening our relationships with Indigenous Peoples," the statement said.
Litigation against the Saskatchewan government is before the courts, so the province declined to comment.
Survivors of Timber Bay and their descendants say they will keep fighting.
Dwight Ballantyne, who is from the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, had family who attended the school. He says he feels like he has been silenced by the federal and provincial governments.
"There's a lot of stories that need to be heard. It's part of who we are as Indigenous people. Growing up, I felt like I was supposed to be quiet and not tell my story," he says.
"A lot of survivors get their stories swept under the rug."
Ballantyne is petitioning the province to have Timber Bay acknowledged as a residential school.
"I want to make enough noise to hopefully get Timber Bay recognized ... in hopes that it'll open the door for the other schools that are not recognized."
In February, the Timber Bay home was discussed at a meeting between Miller, Indigenous leaders and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan.
"There were many horrific experiences within those schools, within those grounds. The children suffered the same abuses, and in some cases even death," said federation Chief Bobby Cameron.
"It should not be shuffled off to the side, forgotten or ignored. Those descendants deserve to be compensated, and for those that lost their lives in Timber Bay to be recognized properly."
Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate circumstances surrounding a death that may have happened at the Timber Bay home in 1974. Mounties announced the investigation last year.
In a recent statement, they said they can't provide specific details but have been taking statements, following up on tips and reviewing records from the home. Officers have also visited the site.
"What we went through mentally, physically, sexually — I don't know how we survived," says Mirasty.
"Don't forget about us."
The Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Support Program has a hotline to help residential school survivors and their relatives suffering trauma invoked by the recall of past abuse. The number is 1-866-925-4419.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2022.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said the invasion could be halted 'only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.'
Live updates: Russian forces increase shelling, Ukraine says
Russian forces stepped up their shelling of Ukrainian cities in the centre, north and south of the country late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.
Trudeau arrives in U.K. to start four-country consult with allies on Ukraine response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Europe to meet with allies about the intensifying situation in Ukraine.
A look at Russia's claims to justify war in Ukraine
As Ukrainians and Russians fight on the battlefield, both sides are also fighting an information war online and in the media space.
Fleeing sanctions, oligarchs seek safe ports for superyachts
While many of the behemoth boats are still anchored at or near sun-splashed playgrounds in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, more than a dozen were underway to or had already arrived in remote ports in small nations such as the Maldives and Montenegro, potentially beyond the reach of Western sanctions.
Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-day-old baby in Alberta hospital
A man has been charged after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital, according to RCMP.
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year
The official global death toll from COVID-19 is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million, underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia's demands 'reasonable'
Quebec's Green Party leader posted a series of controversial tweets calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Regina
-
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
-
Regina kicks off women’s history month with multiple events
The month of March is woman's history month and there were no shortage of events celebrating women in Regina.
-
Regina businesses flying Ukrainian flags to show their support
Several businesses in Regina are flying Ukrainian flags as Canadians have come out in support of the people of the country since the Russian invasion began last week.
Winnipeg
-
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said the invasion could be halted 'only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.'
-
Most Ukrainians coming to Canada will want to return home: immigration minister
Canada has not set a limit on how many Ukrainian refugees, wishing to come temporarily, it will accept for one main reason — most want to return home, Canada's immigration minister says.
-
Winnipeg beader flying high after her work was featured during Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week is almost over and for one Winnipeg beader, it has been a whirlwind experience, as her work was featured during the event.
Calgary
-
Here are some of the places where you will still need to wear a mask in Calgary
While the province dropped its requirement for masking inside public buildings and businesses as of March 1, there are a number of locations in Calgary who say they're not ready to go ahead just yet.
-
Cochrane RCMP seek armed suspect following incident at business
RCMP are looking for information from the public that could help them locate an individual connected to an incident at a Cochrane business.
-
Rock falls onto vehicle near Golden, B.C., injures 1 person
RCMP closed Highway 1 for a couple hours on Friday afternoon after a rock fell onto a vehicle in a canyon east of Golden, B.C.
Edmonton
-
Man charged with manslaughter in death of 17-day-old baby in Alberta hospital
A man has been charged after the death of a 17-day-old infant at the Bonnyville hospital, according to RCMP.
-
Filling a plane with medical, emergency supplies for Ukraine
A campaign in Edmonton to gather medical and emergency response supplies for Ukraine is getting ready to load donations onto a plane.
-
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday amid renewed Russian shelling, while Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the blame for the war back on Ukraine and said the invasion could be halted 'only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.'
Toronto
-
High winds prompt road closures in downtown Toronto, Burlington Skyway
High winds prompted police to close at least two stretches of roadway in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
-
Police investigating suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags damaged in Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating a suspected hate crime after vehicles with Russian flags were damaged at a movie theatre parking lot in Etobicoke.
-
Woman, 19, dies in crash along Toronto's waterfront
A 19-year-old woman is dead after a car struck a concrete barrier near Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway early Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Record high temperature recorded in Ottawa on Sunday
A double-digit high made it the warmest March 6 in Ottawa's history.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa reported Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in Ottawa Sunday and a drop in the number of residents fighting an active infection in hospital.
-
Bail review decision for a convoy organizer, the latest on Ukraine and a pandemic anniversary: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Vancouver
-
'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandate
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it's necessary.
-
Here's how much officers in Surrey's new municipal police force will be paid
The union representing officers of the new Surrey Police Service signed its first contract with the city's police board last week, and the terms of the agreement will see officers paid as much as or more than Vancouver police officers over the next three years.
-
B.C. introducing Indigenous coursework requirement for secondary students
B.C. high school students will soon be required to complete Indigenous-focused coursework in order to graduate.
Montreal
-
'Broken-hearted': Montrealers march in honor of teenage violence victims
Family and friends joined Lynne Beaudouy to walk and mourn her son Lucas Gaudet's loss of life, and to reckon with a troubling streak of violence in the city.
-
Montreal trauma physicians create instructional videos for Ukranian healthcare workers
With Ukraine’s healthcare network pushed to the brink, a group of McGill doctors have recorded how-to videos for a number of emergency medical procedures.
-
Quebec Green Party leader faces backlash after calling Russia's demands 'reasonable'
Quebec's Green Party leader posted a series of controversial tweets calling on Western countries and the Ukranian government to accept certain Russian demands related to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Vancouver Island
-
Debris from cargo ship spill last fall spreading along B.C. coast: beach cleaners
A volunteer organization that has been cleaning up debris from a cargo ship that lost 109 containers off the B.C. coast last fall says the incident should be a wake-up call to the need for more urgent action.
-
Island food banks feeling the squeeze as costs of gas, groceries continue to rise
From gas to groceries, prices on Vancouver Island are climbing, and local food banks are feeling the pinch.
-
'Have the patient decide, not the government': B.C. man doesn't want to lose family doctor over vaccine mandate
B.C.'s vaccine mandate for health professionals comes into effect March 24, but some patients are questioning if it's necessary.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Mounties should be compelled to testify at mass shooting inquiry: experts
Public trust in the inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia almost two years ago would be undermined if the RCMP officers involved are not compelled to testify, legal experts say.
-
‘Unprecedented’ gas hikes in the Maritimes may not be the end
Another unscheduled price adjustment has seen the price of regular, self-serve jump about ten cents overnight in New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia to enter second phase of reopening plan Monday
Phase two brings changes mostly to gathering limits. Larger facilities like the Scotiabank Centre can go to 75 per cent capacity up to a maximum of 5000 spectators, that's up from 3000. Bars and restaurants will be able to welcome more customers too.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury and the Sault declare 'significant weather event'
The City of Greater Sudbury and the city of Sault Ste. Marie have declared a Significant Weather Event due to freezing rain.
-
Sault artist keeping quillwork alive
A Sault Ste. Marie artist is working to keep an old art form using porcupine quills alive.
-
Teenager with ties to North Bay pens comic book about fictional rescue mission in Nazi-occupied Europe
14-year-old never imagined a school project on his Second World War relative would turn into his first published book.
London
-
Emergency crews search for missing child in West Perth
Emergency crews are searching for a missing 10-year-old child who fell through the ice at Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 684, ICU admissions fall to 247
Health officials in Ontario are reporting that there are now fewer than 700 patients in hospital with COVID-19 as the number of ICU admissions falls below 250 for the first time in two months.
-
'It’s a miracle': Amazing story of why local family does annual Childcan Polar Dip
Every year Jim Howe leads a team of co-workers from the Toyota plant into the frigid waters of Lake Erie.