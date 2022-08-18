WGRF welcomes new executive director

Saskatoon-based Western Grains Research Foundation (WGRF) has announced a new executive director.

Wayne Thompson will replace Garth Patterson, who will be retiring in December, after 11 years in the role.

“We are pleased to welcome Wayne to his new role with WGRF,” WGRF Board Chair Dr. Keith Degenhardt said in a press release. “We believe Wayne’s background and experience in agriculture research and his education make him uniquely suited to serve as the WGRF Executive Director.”

Thompson joins the company from Saskatchewan Flax Development Commission where he was the executive director for eight years. He has also been the president of the Flax Council of Canada for the last two years.

He has also worked at the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture, and the Saskatchewan Canola Growers Association.

“I am looking forward to the challenge. I have an engaged group of directors and a tremendous team in the office to work with,” he said in the press release. “WGRF is a leader in agriculture research, and I will work to ensure that WGRF continues to fund crop research to benefit western Canadian grain farmers.”