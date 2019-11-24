SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Wexit movement made its way to Saskatoon on Sunday.

The group is looking to collect signatures for a petition that could potentially help the group further its separatist movement.

Wexit Saskatchewan is calling on the premier to hold a referendum on western independence for Saskatchewan.

Wexit organizers say if western independence does not happen the group will try to form its own party and hold a referendum.

Two booths were set up throughout the city. With one located at Idlewyld Drive N. and 51 St. The second booth was set up at confederation mall.

Just after 12:30 p.m., organizers at both booths were escorted off the property by security.