Wexit movement comes to Saskatoon
Wexit Saskatchewan members were collecting signatures in Saskatoon over the weekend.
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 7:04PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Wexit movement made its way to Saskatoon on Sunday.
The group is looking to collect signatures for a petition that could potentially help the group further its separatist movement.
Wexit Saskatchewan is calling on the premier to hold a referendum on western independence for Saskatchewan.
Wexit organizers say if western independence does not happen the group will try to form its own party and hold a referendum.
Two booths were set up throughout the city. With one located at Idlewyld Drive N. and 51 St. The second booth was set up at confederation mall.
Just after 12:30 p.m., organizers at both booths were escorted off the property by security.