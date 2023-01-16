WestJet to offer flights to Calgary out of Sask.

WestJet has confirmed they are adding flights to Calgary out of Saskatchewan starting in February.

Beginning on February 16, WestJet will increase service between Saskatoon and Calgary with an additional three daily flights, as well as a new daily flight between Calgary and Regina.

In December, Air Canada announced it will no longer offer direct flights between Calgary and the two Saskatchewan cities starting today.

In total, WestJet will operate 104 weekly flights out of Saskatchewan to Calgary.

Direct flight schedules are available on WestJet’s website.