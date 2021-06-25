SASKATOON -- WestJet is preparing to restart some routes from Saskatoon and Regina to destinations across Alberta and British Columbia that were cancelled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's also launching a few new flights.

The airline says by the end of the month, it will begin a new non-stop flight from Saskatoon to Kelowna and Victoria.

In July, it will offer non-stop service from Saskatoon to seven cities.

The airline has announced similar restarts and new routes across the country as COVID-19 restrictions start to lift and people feel more comfortable traveling.