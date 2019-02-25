Westbound lanes re-opened at Ave C after semi trailer rollover
A semi's trailer rolled over Monday at the intersection of Avenue C and Circle Drive North. (Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 4:50PM CST
Last Updated Monday, February 25, 2019 4:51PM CST
Traffic restrictions remain in place in the northbound lanes of Avenue C at Circle Drive North after a semi trailer rolled over while attempting to turn at the intersection.
Drivers should expect delays, Saskatoon police say. Westbound lanes of Circle Drive have now reopened.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. Monday.
Saskatoon Fire Department says the cargo was industrial parts.
No one was hurt.