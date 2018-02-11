A wellness expo in Saskatoon has lost key sponsors due to the keynote speaker’s past convicted in the death of his son.

The Health and Wellness Expos of Canada aims to bring together companies, groups and individuals to promote products for healthy living. But the Saskatoon stop saw some backlash for selecting David Stephan, who works for a nutrient supplement company, as a speaker.

Stephan and his wife, Collet, were both found guilty in 2016 of failing to provide the necessaries of life to their son, Ezekiel. He died in 2012 of complications from bacterial meningitis.

During that trial the court heard they treated the 19-month-old with natural remedies including garlic, horse radish and onion, instead of taking him to see a doctor. Ezekiel was eventually taken to the hospital but died.

The sentence has since been stayed, pending a ruling from the Supreme Court of Canada, scheduled for May.

Reaction on social media was swift, prompting organizers to pull Stephan from the event.

"We came to a mutual agreement that it's best for him not to be here anymore. For his own sake and our own sake,” said Rick Thiessen, owner and producerof Health and Wellness Expos of Canada.

Major sponsors have pulled out of the event. Flaman Fitness posted on Facebook that it cannot support an even with Stephan as a speaker.

Sobeys said in an emailed statement,"We entered a sponsorship with the best intention of advancing our focus on eating well, but cannot support the choice that Health and Wellness Expos of Canada has made on the selection of David Stephan as keynote speaker. We are conducting a review of our processes and governance on these types of sponsorships.”

"We don't often search their person background to find out, you know, how many times they're married or what they've done in life," Thiessen said.

Stephan took to social media to try to defend himself, blaming the media and what he calls "pharma trolls" for losing his speaking engagements.

"The media, chasing down the situation, and blowing it out of proportion, being on puppet strings from the pharmaceutical industry," Stephan said in a video streamed on his Facebook page.

Organizers say despite the controversy, the show planned next weekend in Winnipeg is set to go ahead. But it’s unknown whether events planned for Alberta will go on as scheduled.