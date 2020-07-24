SASKATOON -- A 37-year old-Saskatoon man is facing a charge of sexual assault and breach of conditions following an investigation by police.

On Oct. 17, 2019, a patrol officer was dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Stensrud Road, police said in a news release.

A family member had requested police check on the welfare of a young man who was thought to be at the address.

Upon arrival the officer located two males in the home - the then 18-year-old subject of the welfare check along with the 37-year-old man.

The 18-year-old spoke with the officer before leaving the residence on foot.

Based on information from the officer an investigator with the Sex Crime Unit began an investigation which has resulted in charges, police say.