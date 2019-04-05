

CTV Saskatoon





An engineering firm has recommended weight restrictions for bridges in the RM of Caledonia, RM of Mervin and the RM of Scott as well as two bridges in the RM of Perdue, the highways ministry said in a news release.

The recommendation comes after the collapse of a newly constructed bridge in the RM of Clayton last fall. The firm was commissioned to inspect six bridges similar to the one that failed.

Some of the bridge restrictions will affect heavy haul routes throughout the province, including one Alternate Truck Route and one Clearing the Path corridor, the ministry said.

To ensure public safety, the ministry is working with the rural municipalities to restrict weight or close the roadways containing these bridges until appropriate improvements or remedial work can be completed.