Wednesday's classes cancelled at Brunskill School
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 7:17AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 7, 2018 5:12AM CST
Brunskill School will remain closed due to a water main break in the area. Tuesday's classes were also cancelled due to the issue. There will be no water service to the school until repairs are completed.
All students and staff have been sent notifications. An update will be provided Wednesday afternoon regarding Thursday's classes.
