

The Canadian Press





The early winter that arrived on the Prairies over the last 10 days won’t last, The Weather Network forecasts.

“We're going to snap out of it and get some milder weather especially through October," chief meteorologist Chris Scott said.

Drier than normal conditions are expected across southern Alberta, with near to slightly below normal precipitation anticipated elsewhere in the Prairies, including Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

"For November, while it can hold some snowy surprises, we don't think we're dropping into the minus 20s that we sometimes do in the second and third week of November. So the gentler, milder fall applies here," he said.

Canadians generally can expect a smooth transition in temperature through the fall months towards December with near normal or above normal temperatures for most of the country, Scott said.

Even though some parts of Canada, such as Alberta and British Columbia, have already had snow, Canadians "won't see the sudden drop into winter as we normally do."

"We're not going to lock into a winter pattern right in November it looks like, so that means we've got a couple months to go here where folks that like fall foliage -- they're going to get their chance to enjoy the fall colours," he said. "There's going to be a pretty good amount of time to go hiking and do activities outdoors."