Weapons charges after incident with kitchen knife
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, December 25, 2017 11:25AM CST
A man has been charged with weapons offences after an incident with a long kitchen knife in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Sunday night.
The man was first reported to be running in traffic by St. Paul’s Hospital at around 7:30 p.m., according to police. Officers checked the area and were pointed toward a group of people in the 1300 block of 20th Street.
Once there, police said they saw the man inside the entrance of an apartment building with a long kitchen knife. Officers demanded he drop the knife, and after several commands he obliged.
The man appeared to be under the influence of a drug and was making stabbing motions toward a window of the apartment building, police said.
The 23-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.
