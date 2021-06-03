Advertisement
Weapons arrest causes Saskatoon school to go into brief perimeter lockdown
Published Thursday, June 3, 2021 4:47PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police responded to an altercation involving weapons Thursday that led a nearby elementary school into a brief perimeter lockdown.
At 11:40 a.m., patrol officers responded to a park in the 300 block of Avenue N South.
Someone had reported that there was a gun involved in an altercation between a man and a woman. Officers arrested the suspects at 20th Street West and Avenue P South.
The 25-year-old man had a sawed-off rifle and a collapsible baton and the 26-year-old woman had an imitation firearm and pepper spray.
During the incident, an elementary school went into a perimeter lockdown.
No one was injured.