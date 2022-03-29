'We were helped': Members of Saskatoon's Iraqi community prepare to welcome Ukrainian refugees
Like the many Ukrainian groups in Saskatchewan that have been jumping in to help people displaced by the Russian invasion, members of Saskatoon’s Iraqi community are offering their help also.
As soon as members at The Sacred Heart Chaldean Catholic Church heard about the war in Ukraine, they mobilized.
“Right away we thought we should be helping,” Alex Istifo, President of the St. Mar Atqen Society told CTV News.
The church has its origins in Iraq, but the congregation at this Saskatoon church is from Turkey, Iran and Syria also. The pastor says they help many refugees coming to Canada and have a need to give back to the greater community.
“We appreciate that Canada has welcomed us as refugees to this wonderful and beautiful country,” Father Bassim Shoni, said.
It’s the only church of its kind in Saskatchewan and there are only 10 in the country according to Bassim Shoni. About 300 families make up their congregation.
“Ninety percent of us are refugees and some of us have been here since the early eighties,” Istifo said.
Istifo was just 17 when he fled Iraq and came to Canada with his brother. The Iran-Iraq War was underway.
“We were escaping war for the same thing Ukrainians are doing today,” he said.
That’s one of the reasons he didn’t think twice before reaching out to the organizations arranging accommodation for the displaced Ukrainians.
“We have the experience right, so we can help. We were helped when we got here by other people,” he says.
Istifo and his wife have three grown children – all are on board to bring in a Ukrainian family.
“Two are in university and one's a teacher so we’re looking forward to a family.”
The Chaldean church members have started collecting furniture and housewares for the displaced Ukrainians so that they are ready when they arrive.
All households signing up to take refugees will go through a vetting process and then they will be matched up with those families that are the best fit. Exactly when and how many are coming still remains to be seen based on how the war plays out.
