'We were both praying': Saskatoon couple drives through snowstorm to pick up Ukrainian refugees
Last Tuesday night, Marie Reinbolt and her husband Mark left for Regina to pick up a family of six who had fled Ukraine.
They waited an additional six hours after three flight delays and ended up driving through a snowstorm, but were able to bring them home.
“I think we were both praying that we were going to get to Saskatoon. It wasn’t the greatest welcome for them,” said Reinbolt.
“I said just blink and tomorrow it will be nice for you.”
The family made the trek in a van donated by OK Tire Warman. Reinbolt and her husband picked up the Kravchuk family of six, from Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.
“Mark was driving and we debated pulling over a couple of times because the visibility was so bad,” said Reinbolt. “The family was so tired from the flight and the whole day and stuff.”
The family arrived back in Saskatoon and is now sitting through their two-week quarantine. Reinholt wanted to do what she says was her part to help.
“It was just a small thing that we could do,” said Reinbolt. “It’s little things that everybody does I think that is going to help out.”
A GoFundMe is raising money to help the family and other new Ukrainians arriving in Saskatoon.
