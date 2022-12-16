'We want to make sure everyone’s warm and fed': Sask. man turns school bus into overnight warm-up space

A Saskatoon man has turned a school bus into a place for people to warm up at night.

Ralph Nicotine, known as Biz Nico, opens the doors to the bus every night at around 10 p.m. — parked outside City Centre Church.

The bus is stocked with hot soup, coffee, gloves, and toques.

Nicotine got the idea for the bus following the Nov. 6 freezing death in Saskatoon.

Each night, Nicotine says, about 50 people come onto his bus.

“There are some people, who are not homeless, that come on and get something to eat,” Nicotine told CTV News, sitting in the bus.

“Kids come on here, and they come get a bowl of soup, and go home well-fed. We give jackets to kids too. We want to make sure everyone's warm and fed.”

Nicotine is the founder of Church in the Hood Ministries, where people gather in his backyard for gospel and worship.

Nicotine relies on donations for food and supplies but pays out-of-pocket for the diesel, which ranges from $60 to $90 each night.

Those looking to donate can contact the Church in the Hood Ministries Facebook page.

On Nov. 15, Regina began using its city bus as an overnight warming shelter.

During Saskatoon budget deliberations, community members asked councillors to consider doing the same.