Advertisement
We’ve fallen into fall: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:45AM CST
Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020 5:45AM CST
SASKATOON -- Cold air has returned to the province and it’s here to stay. Frost factors into the equation fulltime these days, with frigid overnight temperatures.
As far as daytime conditions go, they'll be below seasonal at best. By the weekend we could see highs staying bellowing zero.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy.
High: 8
Evening: 6
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 5
Thursday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 4