SASKATOON -- Cold air has returned to the province and it’s here to stay. Frost factors into the equation fulltime these days, with frigid overnight temperatures.

As far as daytime conditions go, they'll be below seasonal at best. By the weekend we could see highs staying bellowing zero.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy.

High: 8

Evening: 6

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Thursday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4