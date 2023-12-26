'We've effectively doubled': U of S president looks back on decades of growth
As 2023 comes to a close, the president of the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is looking back on a busy and successful year.
With record enrolment, academic and athletic excellence and world recognition, Peter Stoicheff says there’s a lot to be proud of.
And as the city and province continue to grow, so too does the university — at a rate of three per cent.
“We're now at about 27,000 students,” said Stoicheff.
“When I started here in 1986, I think it was around 14,000 or something like that. So we've effectively doubled.”
While growth is a good thing, those students need to live somewhere. With student residences at full capacity, Stoicheff admits they’re always looking at increasing the number of residences made available for students.
“It's not a crisis here yet the way it has been at some other campuses, but it can be challenging for students,” he said. “So we're always looking at that.”
The university’s ranking has shot up 128 spots in the QS World University Rankings, and more than 100 spots in the Times Higher Education rankings. Stoicheff says that benefits the university as well as the graduates who are looking to further their education.
“Students from around the world, when they aspire to come to a Canadian university will look at those rankings and they'll make their decisions accordingly,” said Stoicheff.
“Students from here who get an undergraduate degree, who want to go on to do some other kind of degree at some other kind of university in Canada or anywhere else in the world — that university will be looking at how the university they got their undergrad degree from is ranked,” he said.
“And so for the benefit of students, for the benefit of us being able to attract world class faculty from all over the place which we are doing and have been doing. You want to be as high in the rankings as you possibly can and then it's also kind of a point of pride as well.”
This year, two U of S grads were awarded Rhodes Scholarships, bringing the total to 75 in the university’s history.
Stoicheff says with only 11 awarded across Canada each year, having two recipients at the U of S shows the quality of students on campus.
“I was an English prof. for years, I saw great students here,” Stoicheff told CTV News.
“I had come from the University of Toronto, and before that, Queens where I did my undergraduate education. I taught at the University of Toronto. The best students here take their place with the best students at the best universities anywhere.”
Looking ahead, Stoicheff says the announcement of a Sask. Polytechnic campus adjacent to the university and Innovation Park will further advance Saskatoon as a tech hub.
“Saskatoon is the second fastest growing IT hub in the country,” he said. “The venture capital investment here has risen over the last five years at a greater rate than anywhere else in North America. There's a lot of high tech, great work going on here.”
The university is partly funded by the provincial government, but Stoicheff says with a growing campus, they need to fundraise.
“Our goal is an ambitious one of $500 million. We're just close to 80 per cent of the way to reaching that. And we've got a lot of projects.”
Like a lot of things in this province, Stoicheff says the university flies under the radar. But he’s excited to see what 2024 brings, including the USports Womens’ Hockey Championship in March.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW DETAILS Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
Police investigating incidents involving Colorado justices after Trump removed from state's ballot
Police said Tuesday they are investigating incidents directed at Colorado Supreme Court justices and providing extra patrols around their homes in Denver following the court's decision to remove former U.S. President Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary ballot.
'It wasn't simply this meteorite impact': McGill research suggests dinosaurs dealt with climate change
Hundreds of millions of years ago, dinosaurs roamed and ruled the earth -- until a meteorite struck and wiped them out. But new evidence from McGill University suggests dinosaurs were already dying off due to climate change caused by massive volcanic eruptions.
Downtown Eastside overdose prevention workers continue to save lives on Christmas Day
Overdose prevention workers on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside continued their life-saving work on the frontlines of British Columbia's toxic drug crisis on Christmas Day.
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
4 young children and their mother were killed in their French home. The father is in custody
Four children between nine months and 10 years old and their mother were killed in their apartment east of Paris, in what the local prosecutor called an exceptionally violent crime. Authorities said the children's father was arrested Tuesday and is the primary suspect.
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of 'One Life to Live' and 'Call of Duty' dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap "One Life to Live" and a villain in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
Israeli forces bombarded Palestinian refugee camps Tuesday in central Gaza and issued orders telling residents to evacuate, signs that the military plans to expand its ground offensive into another part of the besieged territory. Gaza's main telecom provider announced another 'complete interruption' of services.
Regina
-
More than 3 million Canadians currently waiting for surgeries, specialists and scans: data shows
Recent data from a Regina-based think tank shows that roughly one in eight Canadians are currently waiting for healthcare services across the country.
-
13-year-old arrested following break-in at condo construction site, Regina police say
A police operation on Christmas Eve that involved multiple units concluded after a 13-year-old youth was taken into custody.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Winnipeg
-
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
-
Winnipeg fire crews save cat in Christmas Eve deep fryer blaze
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had a busy Christmas, responding to two structure fires less than 12 hours apart.
-
Manitoba to join other provinces in excise tax on vape products
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is preparing to join other provinces and increase the tax on vaping products next year as a way to discourage their use, especially among young people.
Calgary
-
'See Me, Not My Illness': Schizophrenia Society of Alberta fundraising campaign aims to keep crucial programs alive
The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) is making a final push for donations in its annual fundraising campaign to keep crucial programs alive for those in need.
-
Here's how to shop safely on Boxing Day according to Calgary police
As Calgarians get set to hit the stores to try and snag Boxing Day deals, the Calgary Police Service is sharing some tips on how to stay safe and prevent crime while making purchases.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
Edmonton
-
'See Me, Not My Illness': Schizophrenia Society of Alberta fundraising campaign aims to keep crucial programs alive
The Schizophrenia Society of Alberta (SSA) is making a final push for donations in its annual fundraising campaign to keep crucial programs alive for those in need.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry: study
Live Christmas trees can impact indoor air chemistry, according to a new study.
Toronto
-
NEW DETAILS
NEW DETAILS Police searching for suspect on bike after 'suspicious death' of man in his 60s in Toronto
Toronto police are searching for a suspect on a bike after the 'suspicious death' of a man in his 60s in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday.
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Police investigating after gunshots fired 2 days in a row in Scarborough neighbourhood
Toronto police say they’re “actively investigating” after gunshots were fired two days in a row in a southeast Scarborough neighbourhood.
Ottawa
-
Canada downs Finland 5-2 in world junior opener
Nate Danielson had a goal and an assist as Canada defeated Finland 5-2 on Tuesday to open the world junior hockey championship.
-
Cumberland home damaged by fire overnight
Ottawa Fire Services says a home in Cumberland was damaged by fire late Monday night.
-
CHEO's mental health unit expansion thanks to generous donors
The children's hospital provides one of the largest child and youth mental health services in Ontario. In 2022, more than 7,000 outpatient encounters were logged, and that surge in demand was being addressed without the proper care facilities. Now, through the help of generous donors, $1.5 million was gifted to CHEO to cover the renovation and construction costs.
Vancouver
-
$5K fine for man who brought loaded gun across U.S.-Canada border
A man who was found with a loaded handgun in his car when crossing the U.S.-Canada border has been fined $5,000 and a 10-year weapons prohibition, according to a recently published court decision.
-
Downtown Eastside overdose prevention workers continue to save lives on Christmas Day
Overdose prevention workers on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside continued their life-saving work on the frontlines of British Columbia's toxic drug crisis on Christmas Day.
-
Vancouver skateboard community longs for indoor space as city policy tries to keep up
For skateboarders in Vancouver and elsewhere in British Columbia's Lower Mainland, there's a lack of city-supported covered or indoor spaces.
Montreal
-
-
Search for girl who fell into Quebec river now a recovery mission as it enters Day 5
Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.
-
Negotiations resume Tuesday between Quebec and public sector unions
After a break of just over 24 hours for Christmas, negotiations are set to resume on Tuesday between Quebec City and the various public sector unions that have yet to reach a deal.
Vancouver Island
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as windstorm batters B.C.'s South Coast
Strong winds forced the cancellation of several ferry sailings on Christmas Day, upending many passengers' holiday travel plans.
-
'Cup of vomit' tossed at officer during busy Christmas Eve for Victoria police, chief says
A suspect threw a "cup of vomit" at a Victoria police officer during a busy Christmas Eve for law enforcement, according to the city's police chief.
-
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
Atlantic
-
Home, vehicle damaged by gunfire in North Preston on Christmas Day
A home and car in North Preston, N.S. were damaged by gunfire early Christmas Day.
-
Power outages continue through Boxing Day for some Maritimers
Some Maritimers are spending their Boxing Day in the dark, as power crews continue their efforts to reconnect customers to the grid.
-
Ukrainian watchmaker fixes Newfoundland clock tower that hasn't told time in decades
In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario faces freezing rain warnings as fog advisories elsewhere persist
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario as fog patches in other parts of the province continue to reduce visibility and cause dangerous conditions for drivers.
-
Canada downs Finland 5-2 in world junior opener
Nate Danielson had a goal and an assist as Canada defeated Finland 5-2 on Tuesday to open the world junior hockey championship.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 17 between White River, Wawa
Highway 17 is closed Boxing Day between White River and Wawa as emergency responders deal with a collision.
London
-
Boxing Day shoppers watching their spending in London, Ont.
Boxing Day shoppers were up early in London, Ont. on Tuesday.
-
32-year-old missing man sought by London police
London police are asking for the public’s help locating a 32-year-old man.
-