SASKATOON -- Saskatoon has been able to dodge traditional cold weather temperatures for much of the winter – but residents can expect temperatures to drop this weekend.

“We’re sinking into actually more seasonal temperatures and by the weekend we're going to actually be below seasonal temperatures,” Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Terri Lang said.

The mercury is forecast to reach a daytime high of -18 C on Saturday with an overnight low of -29 C.

Sunday will be colder, with a high of -23 C and low of -30 C.

“Nothing out of the ordinary but I think people are to feel like it’s extreme weather just compared to what we’ve been experiencing. We’ve been quite spoiled,” Lang said.

Lighthouse Supportive Living is preparing for homeless people seeking warmth.

“It presents a real, life-threatening situation when it is a cold-weather alert,” communications manager Anna Pacik said.

The Lighthouse provides emergency shelter and supportive living to homeless residents in Saskatoon. The facility is nearly full but is still offering shelter beds to those in need.

“Cold weather, its horrible, people don’t understand how to use resources like this so when they do find out how, you know it can get a lot better,” said Lighthouse resident Logan Smits.

The Lighthouse is accepting donations with organizers saying there is an urgent need for warm mittens and gloves.

Meanwhile, Reliable Tow and Recovery is expecting to be on the road often this weekend.

“A lot of boosting, people tend to forget to plug in their cars. We want to remind people to plug in their cars every night, regardless of the temperature,” said part-owner Meghan Butler-Jones.

On a busy weekend, the company can expect 57 calls a day. Butler-Jones warns people to be prepared since they might be looking at wait times this weekend.

“If you’re travelling make sure you have emergency kits. So blankets, toques, mitts, anything in case you’re stranded on the side of the highway.”

The City of Saskatoon is directing people to Service Alerts to monitor any disruptions to services due to the cold.