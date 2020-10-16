Advertisement
We steer clear of a significant snow storm: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, October 16, 2020 6:04AM CST
Published Friday, October 16, 2020 6:04AM CST
SASKATOON -- Cold air continues to dominate our day through central regions, as temperatures won‘t push far beyond the freezing point.
Across southern sections of the province, special weather statements have been issued warning of 5-10 cm of snowfall from roughly Kindersley to Oxbow.
As far as the weekend forecast goes it’s going to stay cold, with daytime temperatures staying at the freezing point.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: 3
Evening: 0
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 0
Sunday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: 0