SASKATOON -- Cold air continues to dominate our day through central regions, as temperatures won‘t push far beyond the freezing point.

Across southern sections of the province, special weather statements have been issued warning of 5-10 cm of snowfall from roughly Kindersley to Oxbow.

As far as the weekend forecast goes it’s going to stay cold, with daytime temperatures staying at the freezing point.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: 3

Evening: 0

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0

Sunday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 0